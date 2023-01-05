Bully Ray Lists His Favorite Tag Teams

As one half of one of the most decorated tag teams to ever step in the ring, Bully Ray knows his way around the world of tag team wrestling. And recently, the longtime Dudley Boy named his five favorite tag teams of all time. Speaking with Sportskeeda at the old ECW arena in Philadelphia, Bully Ray was asked to list his favorite teams to ever wrestle.

"The Rock N' Roll Express, The Midnight Express, The Road Warriors, The Hardy Boyz," the former ECW star said, adding The Usos to his list and shouting out Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard as well. "I wish there were more teams to work with The Usos so they could get even better," Bully Ray added about the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The Usos have held the "WWE SmackDown" Tag Team Championship for 532 days and the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship for 226 days, cementing their legacy as one of the most dominant tag teams ever.

But despite their seemingly unstoppable title reign, Bully Ray joked The Dudley Boyz would still beat The Usos easily by putting them through tables with their famous 3D finisher. He noted that fans' dream match, however, was really The Dudley Boyz versus The Road Warriors. "The reason why I always say The Road Warriors were the greatest tag team of all time is because they put a**es in seats," Bully Ray said. "They're probably the only tag team ever that you could put on the marquee that would sell out the house by themselves."