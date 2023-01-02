AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (01/02) - House Of Black Vs. Chaos Project & Ryan Nemeth, Athena Vs. Gypsy Mac, Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on January 2, 2023, coming to you from the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado!

Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett will be in action tonight ahead of their AEW World Tag Team Championship match against The Acclaimed this upcoming Wednesday, as they go one-on-one with Ryzin and Justin Andrews. Lethal and Jarrett have been at odds with Anthony Bowens and Max Caster for the past several weeks, and have made it clear that they will stop at nothing until they are able to call themselves titleholders.

Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese and Josh Woods) will be in tag team competition as they go head-to-head with the returning Pillars of Destiny, and Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy will be squaring off with Atiba and Manny Lemons. Additionally, House of Black will all be competing in the squared circle tonight as Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King will team up to take on Ryan Nemeth of The Wingmen and Spanish Announce Project's Luther and Serpentico while Julia Hart goes one-on-one with "The Librarian" Leva Bates.

Elsewhere in the women's division, Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena has been undefeated since October 5, and looks to continue her winning streak tonight as she squares off with Gypsy Mac. Former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida will also be in action when she takes on Tyra Russamee while Vicious Vixens' Marina Shafir will be facing Lilith Grimm.

We are live! Paul Wight and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menary greet audiences at home as Hikaru Shida heads to the ring, with Tyra Russamee already waiting inside.