Cody Deaner Discusses His Experience Working With Kevin Nash

Cody Deaner knows a thing or two about tag team wrestling, but one of his favorite partners happens to be two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. The two teamed up for Border City Wrestling, and during a recent interview with Fightful, Deaner looked back on his time working with "Big Sexy" and revealed what makes him special.

"The first time I wrestled with Kev I was a little bit nervous, but he immediately put me at ease in the ring," Deaner admitted. "I'm like, 'Okay, this guy,' I've always thought he was cool, and then you're like, 'Now, I know why they call you Big Daddy Cool.' That is not just a catchphrase or a gimmick," he added. "He is cool. So I got to know Kevin by hanging out with him backstage and spending some time with him, and then after the shows."

Deaner said that tagging with Nash was an "amazing" experience. He also recalled the moment that Nash solidified his status as one of Deaner's favorite tag team partners. "My favorite memory of working with Kevin Nash was getting him to dance," Deaner said.

Deaner's old gimmick on the independent scene saw him make his entrance to Def Leppard's "Pour Some Sugar On Me." At some point during his whole production, Deaner would pour sugar on himself and dance. He was dared by current Impact Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore to get Nash to do it as well, and "Big Daddy Cool" was game for the moment, busting out some dance moves of his own.

