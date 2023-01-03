AEW Dark Live Coverage (01/03) - Top Flight Vs. The Workhorsemen, Christopher Daniels Vs. Brian Pillman Jr. Emi Sakura In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on January 3, 2023, coming to you from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida!

Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin) will be going head-to-head with The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry and JD Drake) in a huge tag team match. Top Flight have been a force to be reckoned with since Darius made his return to action following an injury, and most recently won the $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale during the "Rampage: Holiday Bash" special on December 23 alongside AR Fox.

Elsewhere in the tag team division, Varsity Athletes (with manager "Smart" Mark Sterling at ringside) will be taking on Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray following their win over Pillars of Destiny on last night's "Dark: Elevation". Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and John Silver will also be facing Blanco Loco and Axton Ray while Sonny Kiss and Jeeves Kay of The Trustbusters will be squaring off with Cameron Stewart and Ryzin.

Christopher Daniels will be making his return to action tonight, as he is set to take on Brian Pillman Jr. of The Blonds. Two other stars will also be coming back to an AEW ring tonight, as Rohit Raju will go one-on-one with Richard Adonis, and "Captain" Shawn Dean will be squaring off with Ariel Dominguez.

The leader of The Trustbusters, Ari Daivari, will be taking on former WWE star Leon Ruffin. The Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth will be facing Dak Draper while Blake Christian goes one-on-one with Sean Maluta, and Jora Johl will be squaring off with Jarett Diaz. Additionally, former Baddie Kiera Hogan will be in action when she takes on Kaci Lennox. Japanese veteran Emi Sakura (with Baliyan Akki in her corner) will also be going head-to-head with Jada Stone.

We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Brian Pillman Jr. makes his way to the ring, followed by Christopher Daniels.