WWE NXT Live Coverage (01/03) - The Grayson Waller Effect Returns, Extreme Resolution Match, Carmelo Hayes Vs. Apollo Crews

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on January 3, 2023!

Grayson Waller will be hosting "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker on the first episode of "The Grayson Waller Effect" in 2023. Waller defeated Axiom, Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, and Joe Gacy in the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge at "NXT: Deadline" to earn himself a title match at "New Year's Evil" against Breakker. Tensions between the two men have been on the rise over the past few weeks, and Waller got the better of Breakker last week when he tricked Breakker into spearing him whilst wearing a metal plate on his chest. What will happen when the pair come face-to-face a week out from their title match?

Speaking of Hayes, he will be going one-on-one with Apollo Crews. The two men got into a verbal spat a couple of weeks ago and look to settle the question of who the better competitor is once and for all. Which man will come out on top?

Axiom has a score to settle tonight with Hayes' ally, Trick Williams after Williams cost him his match against Hayes on last week's edition of "NXT". Meanwhile, Charlie Dempsey will be going head-to-head with Hank Walker (with Drew Gulak in his corner). Gulak seems to have taken a keen interest in Walker, and even asked him to come to his invitational last week. Will Walker be able to pick up the win with his newfound knowledge?

Additionally, archrivals Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn look to settle their differences for good when they face one another in the first ever Extreme Resolution Match. The two women have been at odds since Dawn cost Fyre her "NXT" Women's Championship Match against Mandy Rose on November 16 by spraying mist in her face and sending her crashing through the announce desk. What will happen when the pair collide?