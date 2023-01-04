Konnan Claims There Are Very Few High-Level Women Wrestlers

It's no secret that women in American professional wrestling haven't always been showcased in a prominent, competitive role like they currently are in companies such as WWE, AEW, and IMPACT. Instead, they would often be relegated to the role of valet or asked to use their sexuality to attract viewers. Of course, women like Bull Nakano, Alundra Blayze, Trish Stratus, and Lita defied expectations and showed they too could compete in outstanding matches. Nowadays, it's a general understanding that female wrestlers are trained and booked similarly to the men, and if they prove they've got what it takes, they can earn their way to a main event spot.

On a recent episode of "Keepin' It 100," hosts Konnan and Disco Inferno discussed the current state of women's wrestling and why they don't find it as appealing as when men compete. "I like good women's wrestling like the '90s — the women's wrestling from Japan from the '90s. That's the best wrestling I ever saw with women, but they were on such a whole other level," Konnan said. "There's only a handful of women that I'll watch. I don't know if I'd pay to see a women's match because, as you said, they're not as good as the guys. But if you put a good match like maybe Charlotte [Flair] against Becky [Lynch], you know what I'm saying, then you know that's going to be a good match ... There are very few high-level women."

Disco doubled down on that idea, using the recent match of Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's Championship on "AEW Dynamite" as an example. He was shocked the match was so heavily praised, and questioned if the "soy boy, gen Z culture" is to blame for women's wrestling expanding.

