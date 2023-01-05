Kurt Angle Reflects On Major WWE Accolade He Never Achieved

Kurt Angle has a veritable laundry list of accomplishments both in and out of the WWE. Naturally with anyone who;s done so much, there's always a white whale — always one more thing that has stayed just out of reach. Recently on "The Kurt Angle Show," Angle went in depth on his biggest wrestling regret.

"You know what, one thing that got away from me," Angle said. "I would've loved to win the Royal Rumble, and go to WrestleMania and main event as most likely the babyface, because that's who usually wins the Royal Rumble. That would've been a lot of fun for me."

Angle has only competed in four Royal Rumble matches in his WWE career (five if you count the so-called Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in 2018). He was the runner-up in the 2002 Royal Rumble, and made the final three in 2004. He's also one of only three men to ever eliminate "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in a Royal Rumble match — an impressive Rumble resume, with the only thing missing being the victory.

Angle also expressed regret over having never main-evented WrestleMania as a babyface. Of the three times Angle competed for a world championship at WrestleMania, he did as a heel all three times — first against Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XIX, then for the WWE Championship against Eddie Guerrero at WrestleMania XX, and finally against Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22.

Ultimately, Angle reiterated that not earning the Rumble victory and the ensuing WrestleMania match was his biggest regret. "That unfortunately, I would've loved to have done," he said.