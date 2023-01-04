John Laurinaitis Set For First Wrestling Appearance Since Being Fired From WWE

2023 has arrived, and it appears that former WWE executive John Laurinaitis, aka Johnny Ace, is taking that as a sign for a fresh start. Laurinaitis has been booked as a guest for Wrestlecon in Los Angeles, California during WrestleMania 39 weekend. Bobby Fulton's Big Time Collectibles is responsible for Laurinaitis's booking, according to PWInsider, and they will also be bringing in Rob Van Dam for the event. If the lineup is anything like last year, expect a lengthy list of additional names to be announced in the months leading up to WrestleMania.

Laurinaitis has been absent from WWE since his release in August 2022. This coincided with an investigation by The Wall Street Journal into Vince McMahon and WWE that led to the discovery of non-disclosure agreements signed by former WWE staff, claiming misconduct by both McMahon and Laurinaitis. McMahon would later step down from his role as CEO, opening the door for Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan to share the role going forward. Laurinaitis' job in WWE had changed over the years — he went from Executive VP of Talent Relations to reporting to Paul "Triple H" Levesque when the latter became VP of Talent Relations, to becoming a Head Producer, to General Manager of Talent in the Talent Relations department.

Laurinaitis joined WWE in March 2001. He had recently been recruited to WCW by Eric Bischoff so he could help put together memorable finishes to matches, a skill he applied when WWE bought out WCW and began to utilize him in backstage positions.