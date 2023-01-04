Dusty Rhodes Biography And Other WWE Programming Returning To A&E In February

WWE's non-wrestling programming on A&E is set to return soon. According to a Wednesday afternoon report from Mike Johnson at PWInsider, all three of the WWE A&E shows, "Biography: WWE Legends," "WWE Rivals," and "WWE's Most Wanted Treasures," will all be returning on February 19.

Though Johnson did not have details about the subjects of the "Rivals" and "Most Wanted Treasures" episodes, he did name three of the "Biography" topics. Those are Dusty Rhodes, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, and the nWo. The first two seasons of that show had eight and nine episodes, respectively, so if season three has a comparable number of episodes, there are still several "Biography" subjects yet to be revealed.

"Most Wanted Treasures" has not aired since the first season was shown in the spring of 2021. In the interim, A.J. "Top Dolla" Francis, who hosted the show, was released from WWE and eventually rehired. "Rivals," meanwhile, has aired one season so far, with nine episodes last summer.

WWE and A&E announced an extension of their broadcast deal last March, saying that it would result in 130 additional hours of programming from the partnership. As of the announcement, the deal has included 35 more episodes of "Biography," 24 more episodes of "Most Wanted Treasures," and 40 hours of "Rivals."

"A&E is an amazing partner with an impressive lineup of signature series across its networks," Nick Khan, then holding the title of WWE President, said in a press release at the time. "The expansion of our partnership will allow us to continue creating a massive slate of new content with a trusted partner, while further establishing A&E as a destination for WWE fans for years to come."