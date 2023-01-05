Dustin Rhodes Announces The Passing Of His Mother

AEW star Dustin Rhodes announced the passing of his mother, Sandra Runnels, in a post on social media yesterday. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion added an image holding his mother's hand alongside the heartbreaking news. The announcement came after the 53-year-old tragically disclosed on December 27, 2022, that his mom didn't have long to live following an undisclosed health battle.

Rhodes wrote on Twitter: "I am very sad to say that I lost my Momma today. She was an incredibly strong mother who was loving and resilient to her dying day. She taught me everything, and I am the man I am today because of her. I am so saddened but so happy she is no longer in pain. Rest in Heaven."

Rhodes revealed in an extended Instagram post that his mother had been in pain over the last month, which was tough on him and his sisters, Kristin and Mandy. He thanked everyone who had sent prayers and wanted everyone to continue praying for his family during this challenging period.

Many personalities in the wrestling industry have since added their condolences to Rhodes' social media post. Undefeated AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill commented, "I'm so sorry Dustin. I'm praying for you and your family," "WWE NXT" star Cora Jade wrote, "So sorry for your loss," while WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry said, "Brother I'm so sorry! I grieve with you. I'm praying for you."

The entire Wrestling Inc. team sends their condolences and prays to Dustin Rhodes and his family.