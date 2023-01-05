Eric Bischoff Predicts WWE NXT 'Will Outperform Dynamite In 2023'

Eric Bischoff has some bold predictions for pro wrestling in 2023. On a recent episode of "83 Weeks," Bischoff said he believes "WWE NXT" will outperform "AEW Dynamite" in the ratings in the new year. The former WCW President cited Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston's analysis of the two shows' ratings over the past 10 months.

"NXT has been incrementally gaining ground almost every week," Bischoff said. "Now there will be some exceptions, but if you look at it over a period of months, you're seeing an incremental upward trend, and if you look at 'Dynamite' you're seeing an incremental downward trend over that same period of time."

Bischoff said there currently is about a 25 percent difference between the two shows, give or take 150,000 to 200,000 in total viewership. Bischoff also questioned whether AEW's other show, "Rampage," will survive.

"If you're TBS and you got beachfront property, now granted it's a Friday night so it's raining, but it's still beachfront property, I don't know? Are they making money with those ads?" Bischoff said. "With 400,000 people watching? Can they make any money? Or would it better to just do a rerun and multi-purpose program you already paid for and essentially get 100 percent of the ad revenue you already paid for once? That's where it gets a little dicey."

This week's "Dynamite" from Seattle featured an aesthetic makeover, and Bischoff gave credit to the company's new executive producer, Mike Mansury. Bischoff believes if AEW owner Tony Khan listens to Mansury, it will enhance how "Dynamite" is presented structurally and creatively.