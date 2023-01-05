Matt Hardy Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage From WrestleMania 2000 He's Never Seen

It was WrestleMania 2000 when we witnessed a memorable Triple Threat Ladder Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships between the Hardy Boyz, the Dudleyz, and the duo of Edge and Christian. Such a match had never been done before, and the six men involved put their bodies on the line in several high-risk spots, including one where Jeff Hardy delivered a Swanton Bomb to Bubba Ray Dudley from a 12-foot ladder through a ringside table. Now, Matt Hardy has come across some backstage footage from after the match nearly 23 years later, showing his brother Jeff being tended to by trainers for a dislocated heel as the brothers discuss how things went. He decided to share it with Twitter.

"Usually, I'm really critical of a match when I come back, and right now, I'm not," said Matt. "Yeah, we just went out and we accomplished what so many people, what we did, as young kids, dream of doing: wrestling at WrestleMania. Went out and it was great; center stage was ours for a few minutes."

All six of the match's participants were willing to push things to the limit in order to create a memorable match, and that desire created a lasting bond between the men. "If you ask any of the six members [of that match], they have the ultimate respect for each other because, when you're out there, it's a group effort to an effect," added Matt.

Jeff, on the other hand, certainly had concerns about his big move off the ladder, but once he escaped from it relatively unscathed, he was elated. "I was worried that the ladder — once I jumped off of it — was going to come out from underneath me or something, so I kind of just tried to fall off of it. But, oh man, what a feeling," he said.

For the record, it was Edge and Christian who walked away with the victory that night.