Mickie James Comments On Double Standard When It Comes To Age And Gender In Wrestling

On a recent episode of "Ten Count," Steve Fall interviewed IMPACT Wrestling's Mickie James. About a third of the way through the interview, Fall asked James if her current "Last Rodeo" series of matches – doing the 2008 Ric Flair gimmick where she will retire the next time she loses a match – was intended as a statement about how she can still deliver as a wrestler despite, at 43, being older than the vast majority of female wrestlers who are still active at a high level. James responded with a very detailed answer, one that built upon themes that she's discussed in previous interviews as well as on social media.

"I think I've been very vocal about my feelings towards that," she said. "Especially when you look at it in [terms of] women versus men, I hate to separate us in that way, but sometimes you really have to [so as] to look at the inequalities sometimes along the way. Or just even how it's viewed. There will be male champions who are well in[to] their 50s, and nobody blinks an eye. Nobody says anything. As they shouldn't, because their career speaks for themselves, [so does] their work. I would never take that away from them. If you are a badass, and you can go out there and make those people react and care about what you're doing out there, it doesn't matter what your age is."