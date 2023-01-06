Behind-The-Scenes Details On Wrestle Kingdom Match Between Will Ospreay And Kenny Omega

The highly anticipated IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship match between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay is now in the history books, and some details have emerged post-match. Omega and Ospreay shared the ring inside the Tokyo Dome in the co-main event of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Going into the match, Ospreay held the gold, but Omega now lays claim to the title after scoring the pinfall thanks to a Kamigoye, followed by the One-Winged Angel.

Experts and fans alike have raved about the match, and it appears Omega and Ospreay haven't seen the last of each other. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the idea behind the storytelling of the recent clash was to set up a "series of matches" between Omega and Ospreay. WON notes that the match told the story of Ospreay being more athletic than Omega, but struggling to clear a mental hurdle, preventing him from defeating the "Best Bout Machine." Both men have played up the possibility that one day Ospreay will be able to figure it out and defeat Omega.

Furthermore, WON claims that Omega and Ospreay actually held some things back in their first match of the reportedly planned series, with the idea being for the two to get in some "big moves," but not go full tilt since this wasn't the blow-off match. Also, while the Omega vs. Ospreay match wasn't mentioned on the January 4 episode of "AEW Dynamite," the thought is that it'll be mentioned on AEW TV programming pretty soon.