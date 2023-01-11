Iconic WWE Star Was A Huge Fan Of 'Broken' Matt Hardy

During his time in TNA, Matt Hardy reinvented himself as "Broken" Matt Hardy, which led to the creation of an entire "Broken" universe within the company. At one point, the fantastical act was the hottest thing in TNA. Matt's brother, Jeff, got in on the act by portraying a character known as Brother Nero. The Hardys went on to win the TNA World Tag Team Championship, but prior to that they faced each other in a match titled The Final Deletion, a cinematic match that took place before the cinematic matches of the pandemic era. On "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Hardy revealed which WWE star was a massive fan of The Final Deletion.

"Whenever I sent a preview of the Final Deletion to [Chris] Jericho ... he showed it to John Cena," Hardy said. "John Cena said, "'Oh my God. This is the greatest s*** I've ever see in my life.' ... They showed it all throughout the day to the WWE guys [while on tour in Japan] and John Cena watched every single viewing of it. That's one of the first things, he was so happy whenever I showed back up [in 2017]. He's like, 'Oh my God, I hope you get to do 'Broken' Matt here.'"

Hardy did get the chance to portray a version of "Broken" Matt, with him being known as "Woken" Matt Hardy in WWE. While playing the "Woken" Matt character, he won the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championships alongside Bray Wyatt, adding to his impressive championship resume.