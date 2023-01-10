Jeff Jarrett Is Particularly Proud Of One Current Wrestling Promotion

Jarrett then circled back to the larger topic of his up-and-down relationship with the company that he founded.

"It was something that, to this day, [I'm] very proud of," he said. "We got that thing rockin' and rollin', and then it became 'Oh, that looks easy,' and me and Dixie got sideways. Look, I'll take my responsibility, I didn't deal with everything perfectly. There's a lot of blame to go around, but those times were very good. And then in 2013, when me and Toby [Keith] couldn't buy controlling interest, I just knew the writing on the wall [was] that it wasn't sustainable in the current model, and that's when I resigned, and I left, and I gave Global Force [a try]. [...] They just had their 20th anniversary; yeah, it's cool! That library, from Flair, Hogan, Hardys...I'm so glad Anthem...that group got ahold of it with deep pockets...I'm super impressed that they're keepin' on keepin' on."

Jericho then asked Jarrett what kind of Nielsen ratings TNA was pulling in on Spike TV at the peak circa 2007-2009.

"We were doing about between 1.8 and two million viewers a week," Jarrett responded, albeit giving the caveat that it was a different time for TV viewership. "It was fantastic, but here's what I try to impress upon [people], whether it's Conrad [Thompson] on my podcast or others: We blew their network average away. The network average in prime time—and they had different content—the network averaged 800,000 [to] 900,000. So when we're doubling that every week, the value to the network was enormous. I think, had we kept on that charted course...who knows? I definitely think we would have gotten another hour on another night, maybe two hours. The trajectory was definitely that way."

Jarrett is currently signed to AEW, where he works as both onscreen talent and behind the scenes as Director of Business Development. He previously served as WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events and, before that, as a producer and a member of the creative team.