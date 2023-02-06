Mick Foley Claims To Have 'Spewed Blood' Following A Chokeslam From The Undertaker

For most professional wrestling fans, Mick Foley will likely go down as one of the toughest to ever step foot in the ring. Memories of Foley moments that went too far, whether he was flying off the top of a steel cage or crashing through a burning table on the outside of the ring, are forever seared in pro wrestling's history books. But despite all that, there's one move Foley says he never wants to take again: a chokeslam.

On a recent episode of "Foley Is Pod," the four-time world champion said that a simple chokeslam can be one of the riskiest moves to take inside the ring. Foley knows firsthand, he said, recalling a time that a routine chokeslam from The Undertaker left him coughing up blood after their match.

"I remember wrestling The Undertaker in Fayetteville, North Carolina, just a regular chokeslam –- which was not the finish, we went a few minutes more –- but I can feel this internal bleeding coming up and I finished the last couple of minutes looking like Dizzy Gillespie on a hot trumpet solo, you know? My mouth was just full of internal blood," Foley recalled. "I made it back to the dressing room...went into the sink and just spewed blood everywhere, just from a simple chokeslam."