Mick Foley Claims To Have 'Spewed Blood' Following A Chokeslam From The Undertaker
For most professional wrestling fans, Mick Foley will likely go down as one of the toughest to ever step foot in the ring. Memories of Foley moments that went too far, whether he was flying off the top of a steel cage or crashing through a burning table on the outside of the ring, are forever seared in pro wrestling's history books. But despite all that, there's one move Foley says he never wants to take again: a chokeslam.
On a recent episode of "Foley Is Pod," the four-time world champion said that a simple chokeslam can be one of the riskiest moves to take inside the ring. Foley knows firsthand, he said, recalling a time that a routine chokeslam from The Undertaker left him coughing up blood after their match.
"I remember wrestling The Undertaker in Fayetteville, North Carolina, just a regular chokeslam –- which was not the finish, we went a few minutes more –- but I can feel this internal bleeding coming up and I finished the last couple of minutes looking like Dizzy Gillespie on a hot trumpet solo, you know? My mouth was just full of internal blood," Foley recalled. "I made it back to the dressing room...went into the sink and just spewed blood everywhere, just from a simple chokeslam."
Why Chokeslams Are So Risky to Take
Fans often gasp at the most dramatic moves -– spots off of ladders, moves taken through tables, or jumps to the outside of the ring. But wrestlers have often opened up about how even the most common moves can destroy careers. Foley explained that he thinks taking a chokeslam can be so dangerous for the wrestler on the receiving end because that person needs to take a bump all throughout their back.
"The chokeslam was difficult, because unlike say, a suplex, you are absorbing that impact from your shoulders all the way down your lower back, through the buttocks and your feet," Foley explained. "A chokeslam, basically, you're taking all the impact on a small section of your back –- especially in the old WWE rings before they changed them a few months after the [Hell in a Cell]."
Foley said that by "just taking a chokeslam, if you land on one side or the other just slightly, you would feel it for a few days."