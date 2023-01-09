AEW Dark Elevation Live Coverage (01/09) - ROH World Championship Match, Best Friends Vs. Spanish Announce Project, Christopher Daniels Vs. Bandido
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on January 9, 2023, coming to you from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington!
Claudio Castagnoli will be putting his Ring of Honor World Championship on the line against Varsity Athletes' Josh Woods. Castagnoli defeated Chris Jericho at "Final Battle" in December to become the new titleholder. Will a new champion be crowned tonight, or will Castagnoli be able to hold on to his title?
House of Black looks to continue to dominate the AEW tag team division when they take on Ari Daivari of The Trustbusters and The Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth and "Pretty" Peter Avalon. In other tag team news, Best Friends will be squaring off with Spanish Announce Project's Serpentico and Luther. The Kingdom's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett will also be taking on former WWE stars The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv and Harv) while longtime allies Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will be facing Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson.
Christopher Daniels returned to an AEW ring on last week's edition of "Dark" after defeating Brian Pillman Jr. and looks to pick up another win tonight as he goes one-on-one with Bandido. Speaking of returns, Powerhouse Hobbs will be competing in his first match since facing Wardlow and Samoa Joe for the TNT Championship at "Full Gear" in November, as he goes head-to-head with Vinny Pacifico. The Embassy's Brian Cage will also be in action in his return since "Winter Is Coming" when he faces Schaff.
ROH Women's World Champion Athena looks to continue her winning streak tonight against Viva Van in a non-title match. Elsewhere in the women's division, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir will be taking on Danika Della Rouge and Amira. Additionally, Hardy Party (Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy) will be in action as they continue to look for a way out of their current contracts with The Firm and Ethan Page.
We are live! Paul Wight and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard greet audiences at home as Brian Cage and Prince Nana head to the ring. Schaff is already waiting inside.
Brian Cage (w/ Prince Nana) vs. Schaff
The bell rings and the two lock up. The pair try to shoulder tackle one another, but are unsuccessful. Cage delivers a back elbow, then follows it up with a hurricanrana and a dropkick. Schaff fires back with a clothesline and several boots to Cage's midsection, then delivers a cannonball and a suplex. Cage delivers a knee to Schaff's face, then hits a DDT and poses. He then delivers a kick to Schaff's face, then hits a shoulder to his midsection and follows it up with a chop. He delivers a side suplex, but Schaff manages to deliver a series of chops and a lariat. He delivers a splash in the corner and a senton, then goes for a pin but Cage kicks out.
Cage delivers a jumping knee strike and a suplex, then plants him face first. He looks for Drillclaw, but Schaff counters it into a back body drop. He follows it up with a pop-up cutter and a sitout powerbomb, then goes for a pin. Cage kicks out and delivers a German suplex, followed by a discus lariat and a suplex. He then delivers Drillclaw for the win.
Winner: Brian Cage
We then head backstage to Lexy Nair and Ethan Page. Nair asks Page if he thinks Hardy Party can win their match tonight and Page says they obviously can because they are under his tutelage. Hardy Party walks in and Hardy informs him that their match is now a trios match. Page becomes angry, but Hardy says he wants to team with him because he thinks they would work great together and even possibly the AEW World Trios Champions. He then hands him a pair of green trunks as a "belated Boxing Day present". This gets Page excited and
The Kingdom heads to the ring, with The Bollywood Boyz already waiting inside. Page walks away as Isiah Kassidy expresses his frustrations.
The Bollywood Boyz head to the ring, followed by The Kingdom.
The Kingdom (w/ Maria Kanellis) vs. The Bollywood Boyz
Bennett and Harv begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Gurv tags in and delivers a back elbow. Harv tags back in and delivers a superkick, but Bennett delivers a discus elbow and tags in Taven. Taven delivers an elbow drop off the top rope, then delivers a splash in the corner. He gloats, then tags in Bennett. Bennett delivers a suplex, then delivers several knees to Harv's spine. He runs the ropes and delivers a thumb to Harv's eye before the pair exchange chops.
Taven tags in and looks for a moonsault, but Harv rolls out of the way and tags in Gurv. Gurv delivers a series of lariats and a Manhattan Drop, then follows it up with a spin kick and a suplex. He ascends to the top and delivers an elbow drop. He goes for a pin, but Taven breaks the fall. Gurv delivers a series of chops to Bennett and Taven, but Bennett plants him with a Fireman's Carry. Taven and Bennett then deliver a running kick-stunner combination for the win.
Winners: The Kingdom
The Wingmen and Ari Daivari head to the ring, followed by House of Black.
House of Black (w/ Julia Hart) vs. The Wingmen and Ari Daivari
Black and Avalon begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Black delivers an arm drag, but Avalon fires back with a dropkick. Nemeth tags in and Black delivers a lariat. Matthews tags in and delivers a double stomp off the top rope. Matthews sends Nemeth face first into the top turnbuckle, then delivers a kick to his head. While the referee is distracted, Daivari hits Matthews with a cutter on the apron, then whips him into the barricade. He formally tags in, then beats him down. Avalon tags in and rains down right hands, then tags Nemeth back in. Nemeth delivers a series of kicks to his back, then rains down right hands. Matthews fires back with a chokeslam turned into a knee lift, then tags in King. Daivari tags in and King knocks him down with a lariat. He follows it up with a running splash and sets up for the cannonball. Nemeth and Avalon trip him, but King gets the better of them. He then delivers a series of kicks to Daivari and follows it up with a cannonball as Matthews and Black aid him with a pair of running knees from the apron for the win.
Winners: House of Black
Powerhouse Hobbs heads to the ring, with Vinny Pacifico already waiting inside.