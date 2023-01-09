AEW Dark Elevation Live Coverage (01/09) - ROH World Championship Match, Best Friends Vs. Spanish Announce Project, Christopher Daniels Vs. Bandido

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on January 9, 2023, coming to you from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington!

Claudio Castagnoli will be putting his Ring of Honor World Championship on the line against Varsity Athletes' Josh Woods. Castagnoli defeated Chris Jericho at "Final Battle" in December to become the new titleholder. Will a new champion be crowned tonight, or will Castagnoli be able to hold on to his title?

House of Black looks to continue to dominate the AEW tag team division when they take on Ari Daivari of The Trustbusters and The Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth and "Pretty" Peter Avalon. In other tag team news, Best Friends will be squaring off with Spanish Announce Project's Serpentico and Luther. The Kingdom's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett will also be taking on former WWE stars The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv and Harv) while longtime allies Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will be facing Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson.

Christopher Daniels returned to an AEW ring on last week's edition of "Dark" after defeating Brian Pillman Jr. and looks to pick up another win tonight as he goes one-on-one with Bandido. Speaking of returns, Powerhouse Hobbs will be competing in his first match since facing Wardlow and Samoa Joe for the TNT Championship at "Full Gear" in November, as he goes head-to-head with Vinny Pacifico. The Embassy's Brian Cage will also be in action in his return since "Winter Is Coming" when he faces Schaff.

ROH Women's World Champion Athena looks to continue her winning streak tonight against Viva Van in a non-title match. Elsewhere in the women's division, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir will be taking on Danika Della Rouge and Amira. Additionally, Hardy Party (Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy) will be in action as they continue to look for a way out of their current contracts with The Firm and Ethan Page.

We are live! Paul Wight and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard greet audiences at home as Brian Cage and Prince Nana head to the ring. Schaff is already waiting inside.