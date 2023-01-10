Ariane Andrew Is Manifesting On-Screen Pairing In AEW

Ariane Andrew believes that she will be on AEW TV again. Andrew, formerly known as Cameron in WWE, appeared for AEW on the July 29, 2020 episode of "AEW Dynamite." She teamed with Nyla Rose in the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament, but the two were eliminated in the first round.

Andrew didn't have a long-term relationship with the promotion, but she's hoping to make her return one day. She's even said she's manifesting it. During an appearance on "Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show," Andrew discussed her desire to be back in an AEW ring.

"I'm manifesting that we're gonna work together," Andrew said. "I'm coming back to AEW at some point. We're gonna do something, I'm manifesting it."

Guerrero said that if it doesn't happen in AEW, then it's possible the two could do something together for another promotion. Andrew responded by saying, "Something in the wrestling world, though."

Guerrero joked that perhaps the two won't be doing a dance-off, harkening back to Andrew's days of dancing with Naomi as part of the Funkadactyls in WWE. Andrew seemed to agree, saying, "Yeah, I don't know. Maybe we'll have a battle in the ring, the microphone, something."

Andrew and Guerrero actually worked together on AEW TV. In a backstage segment, Guerrero, who is Rose's manager, was trying to calm down Rose, who didn't take too kindly to Andrew being her tag team partner.

Andrew later confirmed that she wasn't under AEW contract and remained a free agent.

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.