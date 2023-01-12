Brian Myers Describes What It's Like To Be A WWE Producer

On Tuesday morning, Impact Wrestling's Brian Myers appeared on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," where co-host Bully Ray asked him what he had done to earn Vince McMahon's respect while he was in WWE. After Myers answered that it was his role as a reliable utility player, he pivoted to an opportunity that grew out of that respect. He got to work behind the scenes as a producer for two months while he was recovering from hernia surgery in 2018. Bully Ray asked him what the job was like.

"It's an impossible question to answer, man, there's just so much to that," he began. "I saw the genius of, 'Wow, this is why [Vince] is where he's at and why he's done the things he's done,' and I also saw the other side where you're like, 'What?!' So it's like: Is he crazy? [A] super genius? I don't know. I saw it all in the months that I did it, so it's hard to answer.

"I think you nailed it: Those guys work their asses off and it's a very thankless job, because it's more to it if you mess up than if you do something right. If it's correct, you move along to the next thing, but if you mess up, you're getting your ass chewed out. And the same goes for the writing team: I learned a whole new respect for those guys, because people just bury them, but they don't have this epic power to really make or break a career like sometimes they get the rep for. They're just trying to do their best, as well, and it's an audience of one when Vince is in charge at the end of the day. If he's not into something, it's not going to happen."

This Friday night, Myers and Matt Cardona, The Major Players, challenge for the Motor City Machine Guns' Impact World Tag Team Title at Hard to Kill in a four-way match that also includes Bullet Club (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) and the team of Heath and Rhino.