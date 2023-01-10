Women Of Wrestling Sees Highest Viewership Of The Season

There was some positive news for WOW: Women of Wrestling on Tuesday when the Nielsen ratings came in for the episode that aired the weekend of January 7.

According to Wrestlenomics, the latest episode pulled in the show's highest viewership of the season, averaging 360,000 total viewers, just ahead of the previous high of 358,000 on December 11. In the key adults aged 18-49 demographic most valued by advertisers, the latest episode averaged approximately 82,000 viewers, good enough for a 0.05 rating. Additional analysis shows that this week's numbers saw an increase over the median of the previous four weeks of 33% in total viewers and 38% in the key demo.

By far the biggest increase over the four-week median was in the males 18-49 demographic, which was up by a whopping 79% for a total of about 50,000 viewers. The median viewer age for "WOW," meanwhile, dipped by 3% to 61.8 years old, which is a lot older than advertisers prefer but trending in the right direction for now.

The current iteration of "WOW," which is syndicated by CBS Media Ventures to mainly CBS- and CW-affiliated stations, is roughly its fourth over the course of over 20 years. The first launched as a syndicated show in the 2000-2001 season, but there never came a second season. Over a decade passed until the next "WOW" attempt: a web series of mini-episodes that ran from 2013 to 2016. The third try came between 2018 and 2019 and aired on AXS TV; it was seemingly a casualty of Impact Wrestling's parent company Anthem Sports and Entertainment buying the network.