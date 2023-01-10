AEW Dark Live Coverage (01/10) - ROH Women's Championship Match, Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale Vs. Diamante & Emi Sakura, The Firm In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on January 10, 2023, coming to you from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon!

Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena will be putting her title on the line against "The Problem" Marina Shafir (with manager Vickie Guerrero in her corner). Athena has been on a winning streak over the past several weeks, but has no easy task ahead of her as Shafir has proven time and time again she is a force to be reckoned with. Will a new champion be crowned tonight, or will Athena be able to keep her winning streak going?

Elsewhere in the women's division, Ruby Soho and new ally Willow Nightingale look to score a win over Japanese veteran Emi Sakura and Diamante ahead of their upcoming Street Fight against Anna Jay A.S. and Tay Melo on this Friday's edition of "Rampage". While on the subject of Melo and Jay, they will be in action tonight against Teal Piper and Kel. Another member of the Jericho Appreciation Society will be competing in the squared circle, as Jake Hager will be going one-on-one with Steve Migs.

Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy have been under Ethan Page's thumb ever since Kassidy lost a match to Page to secure their fate. Hardy has seemingly accepted the position the pair are in while Kassidy persists in looking for a way out of their contracts. Tonight, the trio will be teaming up once again when they face Sebastian Wolfe, Caleb Teninty and Judas Icarus. Speaking of The Firm, two other members will be in action, as Lee Moriarty and Big Bill (with Stokely Hathaway at ringside) will be squaring off with The Voros Twins. Additionally, Juice Robinson will also be featured on tonight's episode of "Dark", as he takes on Travis Williams.

We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Juice Robinson makes his way to the ring. Travis Williams already waits inside.