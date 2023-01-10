AEW Dark Live Coverage (01/10) - ROH Women's Championship Match, Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale Vs. Diamante & Emi Sakura, The Firm In Action
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on January 10, 2023, coming to you from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon!
Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena will be putting her title on the line against "The Problem" Marina Shafir (with manager Vickie Guerrero in her corner). Athena has been on a winning streak over the past several weeks, but has no easy task ahead of her as Shafir has proven time and time again she is a force to be reckoned with. Will a new champion be crowned tonight, or will Athena be able to keep her winning streak going?
Elsewhere in the women's division, Ruby Soho and new ally Willow Nightingale look to score a win over Japanese veteran Emi Sakura and Diamante ahead of their upcoming Street Fight against Anna Jay A.S. and Tay Melo on this Friday's edition of "Rampage". While on the subject of Melo and Jay, they will be in action tonight against Teal Piper and Kel. Another member of the Jericho Appreciation Society will be competing in the squared circle, as Jake Hager will be going one-on-one with Steve Migs.
Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy have been under Ethan Page's thumb ever since Kassidy lost a match to Page to secure their fate. Hardy has seemingly accepted the position the pair are in while Kassidy persists in looking for a way out of their contracts. Tonight, the trio will be teaming up once again when they face Sebastian Wolfe, Caleb Teninty and Judas Icarus. Speaking of The Firm, two other members will be in action, as Lee Moriarty and Big Bill (with Stokely Hathaway at ringside) will be squaring off with The Voros Twins. Additionally, Juice Robinson will also be featured on tonight's episode of "Dark", as he takes on Travis Williams.
We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Juice Robinson makes his way to the ring. Travis Williams already waits inside.
Juice Robinson vs. Travis Williams
The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Robinson delivers a boot and whips Williams into the corner. Williams delivers a dropkick and a back elbow, then follows it up with a forearm and another back elbow. He charges at Robinson, but Robinson moves out of the way and delivers a vicious kick. He follows it up with a cannonball and a senton, then goes for a pin. Williams kicks out, and manages to deliver a dropkick and a German suplex. Robinson fires back with a Southpaw Lariat and a modified DDT for the win.
Winner: Juice Robinson
Diamante and Emi Sakura head to the ring, followed by Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale.
Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura and Diamante
Diamante holds Nightingale and Soho as Sakura delivers a crossbody that sends them out of the ring. Diamante looks for a tope suicida, but Soho catches her with an elbow. She then sends her into the barricade while Nightingale delivers a series of forearms to Sakura. Diamante and Soho get in the ring before the bell sounds.
Soho delivers a knee, but Diamante fires back with one of her own. The pair spill to the outside while Nightingale levels Sakura with a Death Valley Driver. Diamante levels Nightingale with a dropkick, but Nightingale quickly recovers and sends Diamante crashing into the barricade. She then tosses her back into the ring, where Soho is waiting. She delivers Destination Unknown for the win.
Winners: Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale
Jake Hager heads to the ring, with Steve Migs already waiting inside.
Jake Hager vs. Steve Migs
The bell rings and the two lock up. Hager delivers a shoulder tackle, then sends Migs into the top turnbuckle face first. Migs removes Hager's bucket hat, but Hager doesn't take kindly to this and sends him into the top turnbuckle repeatedly. Migs grabs Hager's hat and puts it on his head. Hager meets him with a vicious jumping lariat for the win.
Winner: Jake Hager
The Firm heads to the ring, with The Voros Twins already waiting inside.
The Firm (w/ Stokely Hathaway) vs. The Voros Twins
The bell rings and Bill delivers a splash to The Voros Twins. Bill delivers a knee to one of them, then follows it up with a pair of right hands and a Fallaway Slam. Moriarty tags in and delivers a knee, then slams him to the man and delivers a twisting elbow drop. He then delivers a dropkick and an uppercut. Bill tags in and delivers a running splash in the corner, followed by a big boot and a delayed chokeslam for the win.
Winner: The Firm
We then head backstage to Juice Robinson and Lexy Nair. Robinson gloats about his win before Dark Order walks in and congratulates him. Evil Uno says they were thinking to themselves that Robinson was cool, then offers him a spot in Dark Order. Robinson declines their offers and asks them if they're as stupid as he thinks they are. He says he already has Bullet Club and would never be friends with them.
Teal Piper and Kel head to the ring, followed by Tay Jay.
TayJay vs. Teal Piper and Kel
Melo and Kel begin the action. The bell rings and Melo calls for Piper to get in the ring. She then delivers a knee to Kel, and follows it up with a snapmare. She whips Kel into the corner, then tags in Jay. Jay and Melo deliver a double suplex before Jay whips Kel to the mat and delivers a spinning heel kick. Melo tags in and delivers a jumping knee strike.
Jay and Piper tag in. Piper delivers an eye poke to Jay, but Melo levels her with a pump kick. Kel tags in and Melo delivers a DD-Tay. Jay then locks in the Queenslayer for the win.
Winners: TayJay
Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, and Isiah Kassidy head to the ring, with Sebastian Wolfe, Caleb Teninty and Judas Icarus already waiting inside.