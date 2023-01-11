Michael Oku Gives Insight Into Jericho Appreciation Society Match At BOLA

During the second night of Pro Wrestling Guerilla's Battle of Los Angeles this past weekend, Michael Oku found himself in a multi-man tag team bout that he could have never imagined. Alongside Kevin Blackwood, Jonathan Gresham, SB KENTo, and Evil Uno, Oku went up against Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, and Sammy Guevara of AEW's Jericho Appreciation Society. At one point during the match, Jericho locked the British-born wrestler in his iconic Walls of Jericho, with an image of the move widely shared on social media after the event. Oku has revealed further details behind the jaw-dropping appearance of the former AEW World Champion and his stable.

"I was told [on] Night One, 'You're going to be in a tag on Night Two,'" Oku told Stephanie Chase on YouTube. "Then they said, 'You're gonna like who's in it. There's a few surprises.' I was like, 'Ah. I like surprises.' I even said to them, 'Don't tell me. Don't tell me. I don't wanna know.' ... The furthest my mind did go was the fact that, you know, AEW are filming 'Dynamite' in L.A., so there maybe a few people in town or a few people local that are already in town."

Oku disclosed that there is usually a run sheet displaying the card backstage at PWG shows. However, when the former RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Champion glanced over the details after doors had opened for the event, the mystery opponents were not listed on the rundown. A bemused Oku said that he was invited onto a bus, and that's when he and his team discovered they would be facing the Jericho Appreciation Society.

