Top Indie Talent Hasn't Spoken With Tony Khan About Signing With AEW

RevPro's Michael Oku had a run-in with talent from All Elite Wrestling last weekend. First Oku lost to Konosuke Takeshita in the first round of the Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle of Los Angeles, and then took part in a huge 10-man tag team match, where the former RevPro British Cruiserweight Champion teamed with Evil Uno, Jonathan Gresham, SB Kento, and Kevin Blackwood to take on The Jericho Appreciation Society in Chris Jericho's PWG debut.

According to a recent interview with Stephanie Chase, that's as far as Oku's communications with AEW have gone.

"I have not talked to Tony Khan," Oku said, noting that while the AEW President hasn't reached out, he is familiar with Oku's work. "Before AEW was a thing, or maybe a period of time where it was at least announced, he was a regular RevPro goer. He was going to the shows. So I'm intrigued to know which of my matches he was there for live." Oku says he doesn't believe Khan has seen him wrestle since AEW began running in 2019, though Oku is not undeterred.

"I feel like one thing I always say, 'we're all just so close,'" Oku mused. "We're all just one step away from everything in wrestling because when Will [Ospreay] can just show up. When he did that the first time it was like 'so this guy was just on Dynamite.'"

Oku says there are numerous connections to AEW in the RevPro locker room, and notes that between the friendships and AEW's All-Atlantic Championship, there's always a good chance at taking the next step. "In a second, we could be wrestling AEW wrestlers or competing for an AEW title on their YouTube channel."

Oku remains very hopeful that his current trajectory will put him in collision with Tony Khan eventually. "We'll see if we get more communications."