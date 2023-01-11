Former WWE Writer Thinks Vince McMahon Returned For One Of Two Reasons

One former WWE creative writer has weighed in on the reasons Vince McMahon may have had for returning to the company. He retired as the WWE Chairman and CEO back in July, amid an investigation into McMahon paying ex-female employees millions of dollars, allegedly to conceal accusations of sexual misconduct and harassment.

McMahon recently made his return to WWE, expressing his belief that he was needed back to help execute a new media rights deal and a potential sale. During a new episode of his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast, Prinze shared that he feels there are a couple of reasons why McMahon wanted to return.

"I feel like he only comes back for one of two reasons," Prinze said. "To either sell it, or to take over and run it, and I don't think he can feasibly take over and run it. So, I think it has to be he's coming in, he's gonna sell the company, and wherever the pieces fall, the pieces fall, but it's gonna end with him."

As far as whether or not McMahon's ultimate goal is to once again run the creative team, Prinze made his answer clear.

"I won't be surprised if he goes back and starts running creative," Prinze said.

Recently, there have been conflicting reports about a potential WWE sale to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. While Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN and Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net initially reported that the company had been sold, Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, among others, claimed that a sale hadn't been made.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling With Freddie," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.