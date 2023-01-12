Vinnie Stigma Talks Upcoming Pro Wrestling Appearance, His WWE And AEW Hardcore Music Friends, CM Punk, And More! - Exclusive

Nick: Well, first of all, it is awesome to get to meet you and talk with you. As [Kevin Gill] has really put over in the press release, you are truly a New York hardcore scene legend. First of all, we'll start there. What does it mean to you to be considered a legend now, Vinnie?

Vinnie Stigma: Well, it's an honor in a way, and it's a time lapse thing. You don't become legendary overnight or how many clicks you get, you got to earn it. It's like guys being in the ring. You got to earn that title.

Well, obviously you have to be some kind of a pro wrestling fan, because you're going to be seconding Homicide. When did your affinity for pro wrestling begin, Vinnie?

Well, I was always a Bruno Sammartino fan. I always liked wrestling because I believe in it. I even wrestled Johnny Valiant on YouTube.

Really?

Yeah, Johnny Valiant was a friend of mine, and we wrestled in my backyard, in my tattoo shop. Yeah, it was really great. You can watch it on YouTube. There's two versions. The one that's on there now, I don't like. But he breaks a 2x4 over my head. Forget it. We collapsed furniture. It was a lot of fun.

You said the music scene and the pro wrestling, you see a little bit of similarity. Where do you see the similarities between your background in the hardcore scene and pro wrestling? How do the two worlds relate? Or how are they different?

It all started back in, I believe, in the back with the Lou Albano, Cyndi Lauper kind of thing. You know what I mean? Like, where they brought somewhat rock to wrestling?

Sure.

But as the years go on, that became hardcore. And the guys that wrestle, they listen to hardcore. I mean, you can't lift weights to Celine Dion, you know? You got to lift weights to Agnostic Front, heavy music. You got to run and train to that. So I think now that the wrestlers, because I know a lot of them, like Vampiro, and MVP, Corey Graves. I mean, these are my guys. I called them for Christmas to say hello. Or they come to my show. And these are hardcore guys. These are guys that like hardcore music. It is a great honor for me to represent these guys. They enter the ring with my music sometimes. That's like coming in the ring with your wrestler and hearing your music playing, you just feel powerful, walking up, you know? Walking into the ring, you feel confident.