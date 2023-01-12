Chris Masters Is Fascinated By Potential 'Oh Sh-T' WWE Moment

Chris Masters hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since 2011, but that doesn't mean he's completely ruled out the possibility of appearing in the company once more.

"What is it that we're always looking for? We're looking for that 'oh, s***moments, like that Ultimate Warrior comeback at "WrestleMania 8"," Masters told Chris Van Vliet on the "Insight" podcast. "It's not to say that anything I could do would measure to that, but the Bobby Lashley scenario is fascinating because I haven't been there for so long."

Masters further explained that he would love to have his music hit while Lashley was in the middle of "dominating" whoever his opponent was with a version of the full nelson hold that he calls The Hurt Lock. Masters used a variation of the hold as his finisher – dubbed The Master Lock – during his time on the WWE main roster and would hold weekly "Masterlock Challenges" whereby he dared his peers to break free of the hold before they tapped or passed out. Lashley was the first person to do so in March of 2007 and later adopted the move as his own while he was a member of The Hurt Business.

"I don't ever feel like I'm coming back to WWE full-time. For me, it would be great to just come back to the Rumble to sort of make amends with certain people in the company, but to also show the WWE Universe the polished performer that I've become. Yeah, I wasn't able to do it when I was there unfortunately, but I did get there."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight" with an ht to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.