WWE Producer Argues Logan Paul Had Better Rookie Year Than HOOK

Logan Paul and AEW star HOOK were both viable candidates for PWI's Rookie of the Year honors, but it was the second-generation wrestler who got the nod in the fan-voting award.

WWE producer "The Hurricane" Shane Helms took issue with HOOK edging Paul for the award, as he firmly believes no pro wrestling debutant made a more significant impact than Paul in 2022.

"With all due respect, how does anyone other than Logan Paul get Rookie of the Year for 2022?" Helms asked on Twitter. "He had one of the best first years in the biz I've ever seen."

In response, PWI's Twitter account urged Helms to "ask all the readers who voted for Hook" to understand their reasoning.

Helms doubled down on his earlier take, but also praised his former colleague Taz's son.

"Hook's doing awesome, but no one had a first year like Logan. Not even close," Helms responded.

Earlier, PWI's Twitter account explained why WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker did not qualify for the 2022 Rookie of the Year honors, pointing out that Breakker finished #2 in the 2021 voting — behind AEW star Jade Cargill — which made him ineligible for the award. While Breakker wrestled his first pro wrestling match for "WWE NXT" in September 2021, HOOK first competed on "AEW Rampage" two months later, in December 2021. Paul, meanwhile, made his debut in April 2022. As such, all three were within the timeframe to qualify for the 2022 Rookie of the Year honors, but Breakker missed out on a technicality.

While HOOK has yet to react to winning the award, his father made his feelings known via a tweet, as seen below.