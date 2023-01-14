Molly Holly Comments On Her Relationship With William Regal

WWE producer Molly Holly has opened up about her relationship with William Regal and how the veteran star helped her at the start of her career.

Holly was a guest on Highspots' "Sign-It-Live" where the guest autographs various items among others that are offered for sale. A little under halfway through the stream, an autographed photo of William Regal was put up on the screen for auction, which led to host/Highspots owner Michael Bochicchio asking Molly about the brief period she spent under the name "Lady Ophelia" as part of his act in then-WWE developmental territory Memphis Championship Wrestling in 2000.

"I was in developmental, and they put me with William Regal [as] just kind of a manager," she explained. "I'd interfere somewhat. [It was] mostly so he could mentor me, and I could observe what he was doing. We became friends, and we're still friends today."

Prompted by Bochicchio about how Regal started back with WWE last week, she noted that she saw him recently, but when he asked about Regal's son, Bailey, who wrestles on the "WWE NXT" brand as Charlie Dempsey, she didn't seem particularly familiar with him. "I haven't followed his son's career, so I don't know," she said.

Molly Holly returned to WWE as a producer in 2021, having previously helped run a wrestling school and worked as an addiction counselor since she stopped working as an active pro wrestler.

Earlier in 2021, she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, joining a class that also included Kane, who, like her, was trained by Dean Malenko. Her former WCW boss Eric Bischoff, The Great Khali, Rob Van Dam, celebrity inductee Ozzy Osbourne, and Warrior Award recipient Rich Hering were the other inductees.