WWE Picked Other ECW Original Over The Blue Meanie For Big Match

The Blue Meanie wasn't too blue about not being in a big WWE match years back. In an interview with Sportskeeda, the ECW Original and Philadelphia native was asked about the possibility of him appearing in the Royal Rumble match on January 28 in San Antonio.

"I would love to," Meanie said before noting that he was Rumble-ready back in 2015. "Truth be told, I was almost a part of the Rumble here in Philadelphia. That was the infamous Roman Reigns winning where everybody wanted Daniel Bryan to win, but Roman won. I had reached out to JBL of all people, and JBL went to the office and pitched me."

Meanie made note that the timing would have been great because he, Joey Styles and Stevie Richards were co-hosts on the ECW DVD that was being released.

"What better way to promote the DVD than, 'Hey! Blue Meanie! ECW! By the way, here comes "ECW Unreleased Volume Three!"' And it came down to me and Bubba Ray Dudley, and it was almost me but they picked Bubba," Meanie said. He added that he had no hard feelings about the decision because he loves the Dudley brother to death, but he still has aspirations for more with WWE, specifically a little over a year from now.

"I wish I could be in a Rumble, but WrestleMania is coming to Philadelphia," Meanie said. "WrestleMania is coming to Philadelphia very soon, so we will see if we can have an ECW presence here in Philadelphia."