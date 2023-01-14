Tony Khan On How He Balances AEW, NFL, And Premier League Responsibilities

While in Los Angeles Wednesday for "AEW Dynamite" at the Kia Forum, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show," where the NFL Network and former ESPN personality asked him how he balances his roles as an executive with AEW, the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Premier League's Fulham F.C. and manages to have any kind of functional life.

"I started out, and I would be in the football office 80 hours a week," Khan said. "Now, because originally when I started working at Fulham, I started outsourcing some of my work that I would do as far as the analytics on the weekly opponent, or the team, to self-scout, or free agency, some of that stuff. I'm still doing a good amount of the work in the office, and also, I have a laptop I bring on the road; it's out in the car in the parking lot here and I take it everywhere I go. I'm at the wrestling show and I have my NFL laptop ready to go while I'm writing the match card, laying out who's gonna wrestle who on the big match, and I also have my NFL laptop, I might have the coach at Fulham calling to talk about players. You have to be ready to multitask, just like as a parent, you have multiple kids, multiple responsibilities, and you love everything you're doing."

Khan's Jaguars hosted the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC wild-card round playoff game on Saturday.