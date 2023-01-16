Booker T Believes Celebrity Deserved To Be Buried By MJF

On Thursday night, Booker T live-streamed the latest episode of his podcast, "The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore," and, as is customary for shows with a YouTube live stream component these days, he took viewer questions from those who paid for "Super Chat" messages. One such fan paid $10 to ask Booker what he thought of MJF's promo from the January 11 edition of "AEW Dynamite," specifically the part where the AEW World Champion took aim at actors Ken Jeong and Freddie Prinze Jr., who were watching at ringside.

"He buried those guys, man!" Booker exclaimed through laughter. "You know what? Freddie Prinze? He needs to be buried. I'm serious. I like Freddie Prinze, but some of the stuff Freddie Prinze says, I kind of go, 'What is he talking about?' I know a lot of people say, when I say stuff, 'What is he talking about?' I get it. But MJF was totally on fire, and was it warranted? Hey, you've got to talk to MJF about that, but did I like it? I loved it."

Prinze, the "She's All That" star and former WWE creative team member, has a weekly wrestling podcast, "Wrestling with Freddie," and is attempting to launch his own wrestling promotion with the hope that the talent would be unionized through SAG-AFTRA. Prinze's takes on his podcast, like Booker's on his own show, have become increasingly popular pro wrestling news cycle fodder, hence Booker's comment about "the stuff Freddie Prinze says."