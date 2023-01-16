Eric Bischoff Addresses Challenges Of WWE Selling To The Saudis

Former WCW Senior Vice President and on-screen WWE talent Eric Bischoff believes there would be some tough challenges with WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. The wrestling world received quite a shock when reports surfaced claiming that the purchase had been made. Several reports from credible journalists, such as Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, have since claimed a sale has not been made.

Taking to his "Strictly Business" podcast, Bischoff chimed in on whether or not he thinks WWE will indeed be sold to the Public Investment Fund.

"How likely is it? Look, anything's possible," Bischoff said. "If you step back, you know, kind of take a macro, big picture view of things, Vince McMahon and Saudi Arabia have been doing business together for about five years now, right? Six years, whatever it's been. So, going on five years, a lot of money has passed back and forth during that period of time, and all parties seem to be, for the most part, except for one little glitch, enjoying the relationship because it's continuing."

Bischoff went on to say that the aftermath of such a sale would be quite a challenge. He mentioned that LIV Golf, which is financed by the Public Investment Fund, is having a difficult time getting a TV deal because of its association with Saudi Arabia. Bischoff said, "I see them being a player, but I think because of the challenge of television rights, so far at least, I think it's a pretty remote possibility."

Ultimately, Bischoff shared that he doesn't think WWE will be sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in full. He admitted that he could wind up being wrong and that nobody truly knows if it'll happen.

Please H/T Wrestling Inc. if you use any quotes.