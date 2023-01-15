Dave Bautista Hypes His Upcoming Collaboration With M. Night Shyamalan

WWE legend Dave Bautista has been hailed as the greatest wrestler-turned-actor, and his acting career has brought him a lot of success. The former World Champion is well-known for taking on a wide variety of roles to expand his career and grow his skills, and he is currently hyping up his latest project — "Knock At The Cabin."

"I ain't givin' away no spoilers, but let me tell you, @KnockAtTheCabin is gonna have you on the edge of your seat until the very end," he said on Twitter. "Don't miss it in theaters 2.3.23 #Knockatthecabin @MNightShyamalan."

Bautista got the opportunity to work alongside popular director M. Night Shyamalan, who is best known for creating movies such as "The Sixth Sense," "The Last Airbender," and "Split." He is joined by a stellar cast of actors including Rupert Grint, Jonathan Groff, and Abby Quinn for the mystery/horror movie about a young girl and her parents being taken hostage by armed strangers (one of whom is played by Bautista) who believe that an apocalypse is coming.

When it comes to his professional wrestling career, "The Animal" retired following his WrestleMania 35 match with Triple H. Bautista was due to be inducted into WWE's Hall Of Fame back in 2020, but the ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19, and he was then unable to make the rescheduled event the year after. A possible induction this year due to his Hollywood links would make sense, but it remains to be seen if that will happen.