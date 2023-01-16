AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (01/16) - Eight Man Tag Team Match, Triple Threat Match, ROH Women's World Championship Eliminator Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on January 16, 2023, coming to you from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles!

Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Ethan Page and Brandon Cutler will be competing in an eight-man tag team match against Ryan Nemeth and "Pretty" Peter Avalon of The Wingmen, and Spanish Announce Project's Luther and Serpentico. Page has kept Kassidy and Hardy firmly under his thumb over the past few weeks after the pair were unable to get themselves out of their contracts with The Firm, and while Hardy has seemingly come around to the circumstances, Kassidy has made his frustrations regarding the whole situation clear.

A huge Triple Threat match is set for tonight, as Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will be going head-to-head with The Butcher and The Blade, and Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin). Dark Order will be in action as they face The Trustbusters leader Ari Daivari, "The Reality" Zack Clayton, and Nick Ruiz while "Perro Peligroso" Preston Vance and Rush will be taking on Diego Valens and Misterioso.

Former Impact star Willie Mack is set to make his AEW debut tonight, as he goes one-on-one with one third of the reigning ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, Brian Cage. Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia looks to continue to rack up wins as he squares off with Kevin Blackwood. Additionally, ROH Women's World Champion Athena will be squaring off with former WWE star Zeda Zhang in an Eliminator Match. If Zhang wins, then she will earn herself a future shot at Athena's title. Elsewhere in the women's division, Japanese veteran Emi Sakura will be joining forces with Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir to take on Vipress, Johnnie Robbie, and Zyra.