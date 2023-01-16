Ricky Starks Talks The Struggles Of Recent Injury Recovery

On Monday, GV Wire published a new interview with AEW star and former FTW Champion Ricky Starks. One of the topics that came up during the course of the interview was how he dealt with breaking his neck in a 2021 match against "Hangman" Adam Page. Starks was able to return after about four months on the shelf, avoiding surgery entirely and strictly doing physical therapy.

"Certain people's bodies are more durable than others," he said. "And I like to think that I'm one of those people. So, yeah, I say I'm blessed...Even when I first came back, there were some things where I don't know if I have the strength in my neck back 100% to do these things. That was all just a mental game of trying to get over, you know, especially for being out for so long. I know sometimes it can get disheartening to do these types of physical therapy and going through it and not feeling like you're actually improving on things. But it's well worth it in my head just to stick to it. I used to work at a physical therapy clinic, so I kind of know like the mindset that some of these people go through when they're coming back from bad injuries."

Starks recently rebounded from his unsuccessful challenge for MJF's AEW World Heavyweight Title at "Dynamite: Winter is Coming" on December 14 by scoring a clean win over Chris Jericho on the January 4 edition of "Dynamite." Starks is set to face Jake Hager of the Jericho Appreciation Society on this Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite."