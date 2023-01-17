Will Ospreay Gives Insight Into AEW Future And Potential Matches

NJPW's foreign ace Will Ospreay has given some insight into what he'd like to do if he resurfaces on AEW programming. AEW fans who hadn't been privy to Ospreay's in-ring work got an introduction last year in the buildup to the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door crossover pay-per-view event. At the Forbidden Door show, Ospreay defeated Orange Cassidy in a highly praised match.

Ospreay hasn't been seen in AEW since August 31, when he and his United Empire faction attacked The Elite after falling short against it in the semifinals of the inaugural AEW World Trios Championship tournament. During an appearance on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," Ospreay name-dropped a top star he may set his sights on next in AEW.

"Bryan Danielson's a good one, ain't he? I ain't touched him yet," Ospreay said. "I'd like to get in the graps with him, see how good he is. Everyone says he's the best, isn't he?"

In terms of potentially going after the AEW World Trios Championship again, Ospreay made his answer clear. He shared that he feels United Empire "whooped" Death Triangle, and is confused as to why he and teammates Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) haven't been given a shot at the gold post-tournament.

If Ospreay shows up on AEW again, there are other singles opponents he'd like to mix it up with as well.

"There's a s**t ton of guys I'd like to [wrestle], like Jungle Boy's another one," Ospreay said. "I feel like I could have a banger with him. I feel like I could have a proper banger with him. Miro, I'd love to face him."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.