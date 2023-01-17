The Rock Weighs In On Possible WWE Sale And Vince McMahon's Involvement

The potential sale of WWE has everyone in the wrestling world talking.

Appearing on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," WWE icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson discussed with show anchors Morgan Brennan and David Faber what he sees as the next chapter of WWE.

"It's an exciting brand," Johnson said, noting that he's been very successful with WWE in the past. "I think it's a very attractive company and I'm excited, and I wish Vince and that company all the best."

When asked by Faber if Vince McMahon would want to stay on and run the company post-sale, Johnson noted he probably would, as the WWE is a very "unique" brand with a passionate fanbase.

"So I think with the new owners –if there are new owners– and acquirers who are going to come in," Johnson continued, "I think they have to share that same passion that Vince has for the company and for the world of pro wrestling, which isn't always easy to do. As you guys know, with a company like this that's been so incredibly successful over the years, a sale and acquisition can be very complicated; but there's that unique added anchor to this, I believe, that Vince feels where you got to find the right buyer who still has that passion and love for this very unique world."

Johnson is currently busy prepping for the launch of the XFL's relaunch, as he is a co-owner of the rebooted football league, once owned by McMahon.

