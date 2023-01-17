Celebrity Set To Attend WWE Royal Rumble Due To Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is a topic on wrestling fans' minds today after the surprising reveal last night that "The American Nightmare" will be officially returning to the ring at WWE's Royal Rumble event in San Antonio, Texas. A certain actor — one that has made sporadic appearances in the realm of professional wrestling since 2015 — is particularly hyped for that because of the bond he's forged with Rhodes over the years. Stephen Amell, well-known for playing the titular role in "Arrow" and Jake Spade in "Heels," took to Twitter today and revealed that he will be traveling to the Rumble to watch "his guy," Rhodes, return from injury.

Ever since Amell's introduction to wrestling in 2015, he and Rhodes have been linked in various ways. The 2015 SummerSlam match that was Amell's in-ring debut saw Neville (PAC) & Amell defeat Rhodes and Wade Barrett. Amell would also take on Christopher Daniels at 2018's All In — the predecessor to AEW that combined several wrestling promotions for a mega-show. He would return once more for AEW Revolution in 2020 and be a part of Rhodes' Nightmare Factory crew as Downstait performed Rhodes' theme song, "Kingdom," live while everyone walked down. Rhodes and Amell also worked together to help the latter develop his professional wrestling skills so he could play the Jake Spade character more effectively.

In a 2021 interview, Amell teased that he'd been pitching ideas to Rhodes to possibly make a return to the ring as a special guest once more. This time, however, Amell is intrigued by the idea of playing a heel after trying the persona out on his television show.