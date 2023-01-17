NIL Athlete Derrian Gobourne Discusses Signing With WWE, Meeting Top Star, Upcoming Tryout, Potential In-Ring Name, & More! - Exclusive

Nick Hausman: You're a six-time All-American and the 2019 National Champion on vault. Did I get all of that correctly?

Derrian Gobourne: You did, yes.

Man, six times. When you hit five were you like, "I don't know, can I do six?" Or were you, "I got six, maybe seven in me?"

The way it went, I had a great season last year, and so it was kind of like they were racking up. Especially when I went to nationals, we did amazing. And so when you get top eight, you automatically become an All-American. And so I got second on floor, I was runner-up and second on bars, so I got two more there.

How long have you been in gymnastics?

I've been in gymnastics almost 20 years. Almost 20 years.

How old are you?

I'm 23.

So there you go, basically your whole life. Got it.

I think it was about 15 years, if I'm not mistaken, but I started competing when I was seven. And so I started off as a competitive cheerleader. I really, really loved it, but I got bored, and there was a gymnastics facility right next to the competition, the cheerleading competition. And so I was, "Mom, I really, really want to go in. I want to see what's going on in there." And so my mom took me, and I fell in love. It took me a while to convince her to let me do it, but when she finally did, I fell in love with it. It was a challenge, and it was something that pushed me, and I loved it.

What's scarier when you're doing that, the tension and the nerves, or the fact you could fall, break your neck? Which one of those do you find more scary?

Probably the nerves, because I feel like I've been doing this for so long, and I try not to think I'm going to fall and break my neck because that may not be the smartest thing. But I think the nerves, when you're competing in front of thousands of people, that's very nerve-wracking. But I love it, I love that pressure and I love those nerves.

The pressure of competing in front of thousands of people where you could potentially get really hurt, but you don't think about that because you're very confident in yourself. Now that obviously sets you up for WWE, but there's this other note I read where you are an apparel merchandising major. So are you a fashionista as well?

Yes, I am. I love fashion. I love glam. I've always been like that. My mom had me in modeling when I was younger, so I think that's where everything started. And I've always wanted to model, and I loved fashion, and I really couldn't really tap into that when I was in high school because I was doing gymnastics. And it really took up so much time. And even now in college, I do have more time to tap into the fashion scene, but not really because like I said, gymnastics just takes up so much time. I love it. I've always been a glam girl.