AEW Dark Live Coverage (01/17) - Blackpool Combat Club Vs. The Butcher And The Blade, Action Andretti Vs. Ari Daivari, Kiera Hogan In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on January 17, 2023, coming to you from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon!

After facing one another in a Triple Threat match on Monday's "Dark: Elevation", Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will be taking on The Butcher and The Blade in a re-match. Elsewhere, Action Andretti will be returning to in-ring competition tonight, as he is set to go one-on-one with The Trustbusters' Ari Daivari. Andretti last appeared on the December 20 episode of "Dark" (during which he defeated Invictus Khash) and infamously beat Chris Jericho in a shocking upset at "Winter Is Coming".

Speaking of Jericho, his fellow Jericho Appreciation Society constituents Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia will be joining forces to take on Brian Cook and Deimos. Two other members of the group will also be in action, as "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker will be squaring off with Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson.

Brian Cage defeated former Impact Wrestling star Willie Mack last night, and looks to pick up another win tonight against Carl Randers. Cage currently holds the Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Championship with fellow Embassy members Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona. Additionally, Powerhouse Hobbs looks to write the next chapter in the Book of Hobbs as he goes one-on-one with Jaiden. Former member of The Baddies Kiera Hogan will also be in action when she faces Danika Della Rouge.