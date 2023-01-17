WWE NXT Live Coverage (01/17) - Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams Vs. Axiom & Apollo Crews, Tyler Bate Returns And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on January 17, 2023!
A huge tag team match is set for tonight, as Apollo Crews will join forces with Axiom to take on Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Tensions between the men have been on the rise over the past few weeks after Williams assisted Hayes in picking up victories over Crews and Williams in singles competition. What will happen when the four men collide?
Gallus shocked the "NXT" Universe when they made their return from suspension last week at "New Year's Evil". Wolfgang and Mark Coffey blindsided Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen with an attack backstage in order to take their place in a Gauntlet Match to become the new number one contenders for New Day's "NXT" Tag Team Championships. Briggs and Jensen will have the opportunity to get their hands on Gallus this week when the two teams face one another in the ring. Which team will come out on top?
Alba Fyre will be going one-on-one with Sol Ruca. The pair came face-to-face backstage last week, with Fyre expressing her disappointment at the fact the pair hadn't yet been able to face one another and offering Ruca the match. Which woman will score the win?
After defeating twenty other women and becoming the new number one contenders for the "NXT" Women's Championship last week, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will be speaking for the first time since then tonight. Dolin and Jayne will be facing current titleholder Roxanne Perez at "Vengeance Day" on February 4. Elsewhere, the "Big Strong Boy" Tyler Bate will be making his highly anticipated return, with his last appearance on "NXT" television occurring after he was defeated by JD McDonagh on September 20. "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller will also be addressing one another ahead of their Steel Cage match for the title at "Vengeance Day". What will they have to say?
We are live! The show begins with a video re-capping last week's "New Year's Evil" special. Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams (who mocks Axiom by wearing a mask and posing in the same way he does). Axiom and Apollo Crews follow.
Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Apollo Crews and Axiom
Williams and Axiom begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Axiom delivers a dropkick, but Williams fires back with a pair of shoulder tackles and a vicious right hand. Hayes tags in and Axiom takes him down. He delivers an arm drag and a kick to his head, then tags in Crews. Crews delivers a dropkick before Hayes delivers a dropkick and plants Crews with the headscissors. He knocks him to the outside, and Williams checks on him. Crews tosses Axiom on the pair to take them both out.
Back from the break, Axiom rolls up Hayes. Hayes kicks out and levels Axiom before Crews and Axiom deliver simultaneous German suplexes to Williams and Hayes. Williams takes out Crews as Hayes beats down Axiom in the center of the ring. Williams tags in and continues to wear down Axiom, then tags Hayes back in. Axiom delivers a dropkick to knock Williams off the apron, then tags in Crews. Crews delivers a big boot and a right hand, then follows it up with a splash in the corner and an enziguri. He delivers a military press and a standing 450 Splash, then goes for a pin. Williams breaks the fall before Axiom levels him with Golden Ratio on the outside. Hayes then looks to go flying, but Crews catches him and rolls him up for the win.
Winners: Apollo Crews and Axiom
We then head to a video of Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo on a bridge. Stacks asks why they are there and D'Angelo says bridges can represent both the beginning and the end. He thanks Stacks for putting himself on the line for him time and time again, and Stacks says if this is the end he will still remain loyal. D'Angelo tells Stacks his days of being a soldier are over and tells him it's time for him to be "the other boss". He gives him the D'Angelo family crest.
Back from the break, we head backstage to McKenzie Mitchell and Tiffany Stratton. Mitchell throws it to a video of Stratton being unable to get into her dressing room and Indi Hartwell answers the door. Hartwell tells Stratton she doesn't deserve her own locker room, then pulls down the sign with her name off and replaces it with one for the entire women's locker room. Stratton says that Hartwell could fit her entire wardrobe in a garbage bag and she now has to show the entire women's division there is only one star in it.
Back at ringside, Toxic Attraction head down.
We Hear From Toxic Attraction
Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin tell the "NXT" Universe that they told them so after they managed to win the Twenty Woman Battle Royale last week. They put themselves over, then say while they tried to eliminate each other, they're a team at the end of the day. Dolin says there's no animosity or jealousy between them, then says the Toxic Attraction revenge tour is in full swing. Jayne then puts Roxanne Perez on notice.
Lyra Valkyira's music hits and she heads to the ring. Valkyria says she would've won last week if it wasn't for Cora Jade, then says she doesn't see a champion in either one of them. Jayne asks Valkyria where she came from and says they've been champions longer than she's been here. Dolin tells her to go to the back of the line. Valkyria says she sees two women that can't beat Perez on their own. Toxic Attraction then attacks Valkyria, but Perez runs to the ring and makes the save.
We head backstage to The Creed Brothers arguing over who gets to face Jinder Mahal next. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley walk in and Nile chews The Creeds out. She asks what happened to them and says they're far from where they need to be.
Back at ringside, Alba Fyre heads to the ring