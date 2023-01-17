WWE NXT Live Coverage (01/17) - Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams Vs. Axiom & Apollo Crews, Tyler Bate Returns And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on January 17, 2023!

A huge tag team match is set for tonight, as Apollo Crews will join forces with Axiom to take on Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Tensions between the men have been on the rise over the past few weeks after Williams assisted Hayes in picking up victories over Crews and Williams in singles competition. What will happen when the four men collide?

Gallus shocked the "NXT" Universe when they made their return from suspension last week at "New Year's Evil". Wolfgang and Mark Coffey blindsided Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen with an attack backstage in order to take their place in a Gauntlet Match to become the new number one contenders for New Day's "NXT" Tag Team Championships. Briggs and Jensen will have the opportunity to get their hands on Gallus this week when the two teams face one another in the ring. Which team will come out on top?

Alba Fyre will be going one-on-one with Sol Ruca. The pair came face-to-face backstage last week, with Fyre expressing her disappointment at the fact the pair hadn't yet been able to face one another and offering Ruca the match. Which woman will score the win?

After defeating twenty other women and becoming the new number one contenders for the "NXT" Women's Championship last week, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will be speaking for the first time since then tonight. Dolin and Jayne will be facing current titleholder Roxanne Perez at "Vengeance Day" on February 4. Elsewhere, the "Big Strong Boy" Tyler Bate will be making his highly anticipated return, with his last appearance on "NXT" television occurring after he was defeated by JD McDonagh on September 20. "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller will also be addressing one another ahead of their Steel Cage match for the title at "Vengeance Day". What will they have to say?

We are live! The show begins with a video re-capping last week's "New Year's Evil" special. Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams (who mocks Axiom by wearing a mask and posing in the same way he does). Axiom and Apollo Crews follow.