Kevin Nash Reveals Aspect Of Upcoming WWE Show That's Inauthentic

Kevin Nash has revealed what makes an upcoming episode of one of WWE's shows inauthentic. Nash, along with Mick Foley, was filmed for the company's A&E series "Most Wanted Treasures." Nash recalled telling one of the producers of the show that he really didn't have much notable ring gear left other than his Oz pants.

During an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, Nash revealed that he found out the Oz cape he had gifted Conrad Thompson was now in someone else's possession through one of the producers for "Most Wanted Treasure."

Nash said he texted Thompson, giving him a hard time as a joke. He said Thompson gave him a sincere apology, but he waited a full day to respond with a less-than-flattering word to continue the rib. Nash said he just wants to know how much Thompson made selling his Oz cape. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer then revealed that WWE's film crew actually wasn't in his home for the episode he appears on.

"I won't let anybody use my house," Nash said. "'You're not filming sh*t in my house.' They said, 'Well, we'll get an Airbnb.'"

Nash was not a fan of the home WWE chose for the episode. He said he and Foley were pretty much doing a comedy bit.

"We shot it inside, but I don't know how much they'll be able to use 'cause I basically just tear into the place the whole time. I tell 'em right away, I said, 'Yeah, this isn't my house. This is an Airbnb.' I mean, there's no way anybody thinks that this is where I ended up my career at."

