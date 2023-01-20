Price Of Will Ospreay's AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Jacket Revealed

In professional wrestling, a wrestler's attire can speak volumes of their character, with Ric Flair being a prime example of a wrestler who wore robes to the ring that looked expensive. NJPW star Will Ospreay has worn multiple different jackets to the ring, with him sporting an extravagantly designed one at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door in June 2022. Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Ospreay revealed how much the jacket he wore at Forbidden Door cost and how he was able to secure the fabric in the first place.

"The one that I can't believe we ended up getting that was like, one of these crazy coincidences, but [his designer] knew someone that worked in, like, Versace," Ospreay said during his appearance on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette." "Justin Bieber wore a Versace outfit ... in [Drake's] music video, he was wearing, like, specific Versace and [his designer] found that fabric and was able to make a coat out of it. So, like, most of the coats are like, the Assassin Creed ones are like two grand a pop, the Versace one that we dropped at Forbidden Door, that was 10K."

The jacket may have been a good luck charm for him on the night as he defeated Orange Cassidy in a heavily-praised match which saw Ospreay retain the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. This would not be the only time he would purchase a rather expensive jacket as Ospreay revealed later in the podcast that he spent another $10,000 on a different one for a match against Kazuchika Okada.

