Gail Kim Would Come Out Of Retirement To Wrestle This Person

Gail Kim hasn't performed in a match since 2019, but she isn't ruling out lacing up her boots again for a top performer and multi-time world champion. Kim is referring to the reigning Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James. The top female titleholder of Impact Wrestling recently defeated Jordynne Grace at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view event to become a five-time Knockouts Champion. In the months before James' title win, she vowed to retire if anyone were to pin her in her quest to dethrone Grace.

Kim spoke to Michael Morales of Lucha Libre Online and discussed the possibility of returning to the ring to face James.

"I love and respect Mickie James to the highest regard," Kim said. "So, if she wanted me to come out of retirement to wrestle her, I would do it just because I respect her that much. I would just need the time to prepare physically. People are asking, 'So, does that mean [you're returning]?' Listen, you never say never in wrestling, and I don't think I would do what Mickie did, I was saying to everybody because she kind of started at the bottom and worked her way up."

While Kim won't be having her own Last Rodeo run, she said the right scenario could lead to a matchup between the two. Kim admitted she feels wrestlers who have stepped away from the ring always have the itch to return at some point, no matter how hard they try to lock the feeling away. Time will tell if Kim ultimately decides to have at least one more match, or if she will stay retired.

