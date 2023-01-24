Shawn Michaels And Shelton Benjamin Reminisce About Iconic WWE Raw Match

In the pantheon of great "WWE Raw" matches, one match that has continued to capture the admiration of fans is the "Raw" match between Shawn Michaels and Shelton Benjamin in 2005. The match was a simple step in a tournament to determine the number one contender for the WWE Championship.

The match has gained fame for its wonderfully timed finishing sequence where Benjamin leaps the entire length of the ring, only to be met with a Sweet Chin Music. On a recent episode of The Bump, Michaels and Benjamin got the chance to reminisce over their match.

"It was definitely fun, and I remember that day when we were going over things that were gonna happen," Benjamin said. "I didn't know the fans were gonna react the way they reacted. I never realized how much chemistry we had together."

Benjamin and Michaels didn't have a one-on-one match before their clash on "Raw." While talking about the match, they recalled their conversation with the mastermind behind the match's finish, longtime WWE Producer Michael Hayes.

"That's the thing I remember most of all about this," Michaels said. "[Hayes] asking and Shelton saying, 'Oh, yeah,' without hesitation." Benjamin recalled telling Hayes he could be wherever Michaels could get his foot to go.

In terms of match finishes, Michaels ranked it as the most beautifully timed match finish he's been a part of. He also recalled the ludicrous distance Benjamin had to cover to bring the famous finish together. "The Heartbreak Kid" capped off by saying that the match and finish were absolutely perfect.