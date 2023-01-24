Gail Kim Will Always Be Grateful For This WWE Moment

The height of Gail Kim's popularity came during her time with Impact Wrestling. As a result, over the years, quite a few have criticized her two tenures in WWE, as she was not featured as a centerpiece of the women's division, and when any spotlight was put on her, her matches were rather short — as was the accepted standard for women's wrestling of past eras. But despite her time in WWE being less than ideal, given her potential, Kim recently revealed on "Lucha Libre Online" which moment of hers in the company she will always be grateful for.

"I get into WWE thinking my dream came true and I got fired after two years, so I literally quit wrestling," Kim explained. "I will always be grateful for winning the WWE Women's Championship on my first night. I'm grateful. But, at the same time, when you fight for something for so long and work so hard and having that first Knockouts Championship, that really showed me that's such a sweeter moment when you fight for it."

In Kim's first-ever televised match with WWE, she defeated six other women, including then-champion Jazz in a Battle Royal to become the new WWE Women's Champion. Her reign would be short-lived though, carrying the title for less than a month before dropping it to Molly Holly. That would be Kim's only time as WWE Women's Champion, whereas her legacy in Impact Wrestling sees her as a seven-time Knockouts Championships; she was the inaugural champion back in 2007.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Lucha Libre Online" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.