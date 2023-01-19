WWE HOFer Got 'Heads Up' Months Before Vince McMahon's WWE Return

One WWE Hall of Famer claims he got a heads-up on something major happening with WWE months before Vince McMahon made his return. When McMahon retired back in July, some questioned whether or not he was truly out of the picture for good. McMahon remained WWE's majority shareholder. His retirement was brief as he was reinstated to the board of directors and is the Executive Chairman of WWE.

On a recent episode of "Foley Is Pod," wrestling legend Mick Foley discussed his positive relationship with McMahon.

"I feel for Vince, and I care very much about Vince as a person," Foley said. "I've had my ups and downs with him over the years, but that's been largely business. Always respected him, always genuinely liked him, and I wanna make sure that this guy who meant so much to my life is happy."

Foley said he was given the heads up that, "something might be happening" months ago in regards to a WWE shakeup. McMahon has said that one of the major reasons he returned to WWE had to do with a potential sale of the company.

Outside of business talk, many fans have wondered what this will mean for WWE's creative team. Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over the role of Chief Content Officer once McMahon retired. McMahon is back in the saddle, but WWE claims Levesque remains in charge of creative. Even if that is the case, some haven't ruled out the possibility of McMahon selling to a company that would let him run the creative planning again.

