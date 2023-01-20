AEW Rampage Live Coverage (01/20) - Action Andretti Vs. Daniel Garcia, Brian Cage Vs. Willie Mack, Ethan Page Vs. Jungle Boy And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on January 20, 2023, coming to you from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California!

The Jericho Appreciation Society has had it out for Action Andretti over the past few weeks after Andretti managed to score the upset win over Chris Jericho at "Winter Is Coming". Tonight, Andretti will be going head-to-head with JAS member Daniel Garcia. If Garcia is able to score the win, he will replace his newfound mentor Sammy Guevara in an upcoming match on this Wednesday's "Dynamite" (who is currently set to team up with Chris Jericho to face Andretti and Ricky Starks).

One third of the Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Championship holders, Brian Cage, will be squaring off with former Impact Wrestling star Willie Mack in a re-match from this past Monday's "Dark: Elevation", during which Cage ultimately came out on top. The two men have collided in the ring on multiple occasions since 2009 in both singles and tag team competition. Elsewhere, Eddie Kingston will be addressing his longtime tag team partner, Ortiz, and the House of Black tonight. Tensions between Kingston and Ortiz first arose a few weeks ago after Malakai Black indicated to Kingston that Ortiz had betrayed him, and things between the pair have only descended since then. Whether or not this is simply the House of Black playing mind games remains to be seen.

Additionally, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry will be taking on The Firm's Ethan Page. Jungle Boy joined forces with FTW Champion HOOK this past Wednesday to defeat Page's fellow Firm allies, Big Bill and Lee Moriarty. TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Baddie Leila Grey will also be competing in the ring tonight.