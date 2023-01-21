Mick Foley Does Not Like This Deathmatch Weapon

Professional wrestling inherently comes with a "don't try this at home" warning, and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley said it especially applies to deathmatch wrestling.

Though the "Hardcore Legend" is no stranger to the brutal and bloody, genre, there is one component he feels wrestlers need to steer clear of. "I don't like light tubes because they don't rate high on the 'Foley Instantaneous Risk-Reward Ratio Analysis,' because to me, there is a potential for fans to get injured and I don't like that," he said on "Foley Is Pod."

Foley pointed out that light tubes tend to be "unpredictable," as exemplified in his 1996 Boiler Room Brawl with The Undertaker. "[It] got in and gave him a horrible infection," Foley explained. Luckily, The Undertaker received proper medical attention, but "it could have really been a bad mark on his career or the end of his career," had he not. In addition, Foley referenced a scary incident in which indie star Nick Gage dove through a bundle of light tubes at CZW's Tournament of Death, resulting in the performer bleeding out and nearly dying.

"He had to be brought back from the dead," Foley said. "So I think everybody has to watch out. I do believe these are consenting adults. It's not something that kids should be doing or emulating."

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer previously expressed similar concerns surrounding the use of light tubes, noting the cancerous carcinogens inside the fluorescent lights that, when inhaled, could have dire consequences.